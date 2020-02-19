WWII Veteran
GEORGETOWN - Richard C. Mootz passed away peacefully at Milford Place surrounded by his loving daughters on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born in Wilmington son of the late Eric and Madeline Mootz.
Mr. Mootz was drafted in 1943 and served in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class in the 90th Infantry, 7th Division. During his service in Europe, as one of the few American soldiers that could speak German, he was instrumental in the discovery of the Nazi Gold hidden in the salt mines in Merkers Germany. This heroic find resulted in Mr. Mootz being honored as a Monuments Man. He also earned the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Good Conduct Medal of Honor.
Mr. Mootz was a well-known carpenter and master wood worker. His passion and knowledge was generously given to all in solving their wood working challenges. No one else was as precise as him to hand sharpen a blade, knife, or saw you had.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Erica Deputy; oldest daughter, Carla Logan; son-in-law, Henry Graves; and former wife, Edwina Mootz.
He is survived by his daughters, Fredericka Norris, Resi Wolfe, and Maida Graves; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 1 p.m. Burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Mootz' memory can be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 19, 2020