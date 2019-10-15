Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM First Baptist Church 6062 Old Shawnee Rd. Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard C. Sames was promoted to the church triumphant Oct. 10, 2019. He was born the first son of Mildred and Charles Sames in Bethlehem, Pa., and graduated from Fountain Hill High School and Muhlenburg College. After serving in the Army during the Korean War , he dedicated 38 years to his career with the E.I. DuPont Company in Seaford, where he held many positions from shift foreman to Personnel Superintendent. After his retirement in 1991, he co-owned the H&R Block franchise in Milford for 5 years and worked as a tax preparer for over 20 years.Richard was most proud of his volunteer work with Boy Scouts. He joined the Scouts on his 12th birthday in 1942 and remained active throughout his lifetime and earned the rank of Eagle Scout, was awarded the District Order of Merit, the coveted Silver Beaver Award and the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter Award. He also received James E. West, 1910 Society and Heritage Awards. In June of 2017, Richard was recognized for his 75 years of service to the Boy Scouts.During his younger years, Richard was also active in the JayCee's (JC), holding numerous positions and held the position of State Vice President. He was awarded the Outstanding JC of the year in 1961 and received a JC Senatorship in 1964. He was an active member of Hiram Lodge #21 and Temple Lodge #9 Masonic Lodges, along with Knights Templar, and 32nd degree Scottish Rite Consistory.Richard was involved in many other volunteer activities, serving ten years as a Rape Crisis Counselor for Contact DE, and was a board member of the Milford Senior Center and Milford Chamber of Commerce. He was a long-time member of the Senior Patrol with the Milford Police Department, was a Life Member of the American Legion, the Korean Veterans Association, as well as the BPOE Milford ELKS Lodge #2401 where he helped with the Scout Venture Crew. Because of this commitment to volunteerism and his community involvement, in 2016 Richard was recognized with a WMDT & Mountaire Farms "Better Delmarva Award"In addition, he and his wonderful wife Carolyn coordinated the events of the Laurel DE Cotillion Ballroom Dance Club for nearly 20 years and loved ballroom dancing & big band music. They also enjoyed many years of travelling all over the world, and he was quite the amateur photographer. Until recently, Richard was a dedicated swimmer, going to the Boys & Girls club pool at 6:30 am, 3-4 days a week, to make sure he got in his 18 laps each day. He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and that he always had a joke to share.Richard was a devout Christian and while living in Seaford, attended the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, sang with their choir for 35 years, and served on their church council. When he moved to Milford, he attended the Avenue Methodist Church, the Houston Methodist Church, and most recently, the First Baptist Church of Milford.He is survived by a loving family, including his wife of 39 years, Carolyn (Nelte); and his children, Rebecca E. Moisant of Savannah, Ga., Jay R. Sames of Canada, Deborah Tappan and husband Robert of Milford, Gregory Adams and wife Nancy McPherson of Milford, Brian K. Adams, Sr., of Milford, and Kevin Adams and wife Dawn of Suffolk, Va.; along with ten grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, William Sames, and is survived by his sister-in-law, Peggy Sames, and her family in Bethlehem, Pa.Services will include a Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Milford, and a Celebration of Life at 12 noon.In lieu of flowers, Richard requested contributions be made to the DelMarVa Council Boy Scouts of America, 801 Washington St., Wilmington, DE 19801, to the First Baptist Church of Milford, 6062 Old Shawnee Rd., Milford, DE 19963, or to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milford Aquatic Program, 101 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford DE, 19963.

