Richard Carl "Dick" Goeckeritz
Richard Carl 'Dick' Goeckeritz, 95
GEORGETOWN - Richard Carl "Dick" Goeckeritz passed away on November 15, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on June 5, 1925. He moved to Georgetown, Del. in 1938.
Richard graduated from Georgetown High School, and joined the Army, serving during WWII. Upon college graduation, he worked in his family's business, then for Farmers Bank of the State of Delaware, retiring after 25 years of service. After retirement, he worked for A.P. Croll and Son, Inc. for eight years.
He married the love of his life, Susan Rebecca 'Becky' Wilson in 1951. Richard enjoyed fishing, gardening, caring for his homestead, and spending time at the beach. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and served as past Treasurer for Sunday School and past President and Treasurer for the Methodist Men. He was also a member of Sussex Post #8 American Legion and Franklin Lodge #12 A.F.& A.M.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Barry Carl Goeckeritz; sister, Edna Mae Buckler; and parents, Carl and Edna Goeckeritz.
Richard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rebecca; son, Bruce Edwin Goeckeritz, MD and his wife Rita; daughter, Pamela "Pam" Julianna Goeckeritz; daughter-in-law, Joanna Goeckeritz Jones (Barry's widow) and her husband, Bill Jones; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as many nephews and nieces.
A public visitation will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, Del. on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services and interment will be a private. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Wesley United Methodist Church, 102 E. Laurel St., Georgetown, DE 19947.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 19, 2020.
