SEAFORD - Richard D. Sammons passed away suddenly Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1932 to Anna and Andrew Sammons in Milton.

He was a life-long resident of Sussex County and graduated from Milton High School in 1950. In 1951, he married his life-long sweetheart, Beatrice Hignutt. Richard was a 40-year employee of DuPont Company, Seaford, before retiring as a master machinist. As a 60-year parishioner of the Bethany Church of the Brethren, Farmington, Richard embraced the Lord and the Christian doctrine. Additionally, he was a Past-Master of the Endeavor Lodge #17 in 1966. An award for 50 years of active service was presented by the Endeavor Lodge #17 in Milton. Richard enjoyed the outdoors particularly hunting, boating, and traveling extensively with his late wife, Beatrice. After retiring, he enjoyed being a member of the Seaford Car Club. Richard and Bea were enthusiastic participants at many antique auto shows, in Delaware and Maryland, and won many awards for their cars.

Predeceased by his loving wife, Bea of 61 years; Richard is survived by his children, Linda Sheehan (William) of Pinehurst, N.C. and Donna Saunders (C. Daniel) of Chestertown, Md.; granddaughter, Danielle Sheehan of Brooklyn, N.Y.; step-granddaughter, Kristin Saunders of Annapolis, Md.; and step-great grandson, Elvis Evans, Annapolis, Md. Additionally, he is survived by two brothers, William Sammons, Sr. (Mary Jane) of Milton and Daniel Sammons of Milford; and several nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: The Bethany Church of the Brethren, 91 School St., Farmington, DE 19950.

Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.



