FELTON - Richard G. Thompson went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2020. He was in his home surrounded by his family when he died from natural causes.
Mr. Thompson was born in Dover to the late Catherine F. (Conley) and Earl W. Thompson, Sr. He graduated from Caesar Rodney in 1957. His career started in the U.S. Navy, then proceeded at the Civil Service sector before he worked for 25 years until his retirement at Burris Foods.
He became a member of Capitol Baptist Church in 1972. Mr. Thompson liked sports and enjoyed serving as an umpire for Little League. He also enjoyed spending lots of time playing and goofing around with his grandson Nicholas.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 51 years, P. Joanne Thompson; two daughters, Christina M. Wolf (Gary) of Dover, Karen S. Green (Chris) of Magnolia; three brothers, Carlton (Brenda) of Clayton, Douglas G. (Jane) of Dover and Wayne (Joann) of Magnolia; one grandson, Nicholas Hunter Green.
Mr. Thompson was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene and Earl Jr. Thompson; and sister, Irene Campbell.
He will be dearly missed! He was a loving, caring, husband, father and grandpa!
Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Mr. Thompson was born in Dover to the late Catherine F. (Conley) and Earl W. Thompson, Sr. He graduated from Caesar Rodney in 1957. His career started in the U.S. Navy, then proceeded at the Civil Service sector before he worked for 25 years until his retirement at Burris Foods.
He became a member of Capitol Baptist Church in 1972. Mr. Thompson liked sports and enjoyed serving as an umpire for Little League. He also enjoyed spending lots of time playing and goofing around with his grandson Nicholas.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 51 years, P. Joanne Thompson; two daughters, Christina M. Wolf (Gary) of Dover, Karen S. Green (Chris) of Magnolia; three brothers, Carlton (Brenda) of Clayton, Douglas G. (Jane) of Dover and Wayne (Joann) of Magnolia; one grandson, Nicholas Hunter Green.
Mr. Thompson was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene and Earl Jr. Thompson; and sister, Irene Campbell.
He will be dearly missed! He was a loving, caring, husband, father and grandpa!
Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 3, 2020.