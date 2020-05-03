Richard G. Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FELTON - Richard G. Thompson went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2020. He was in his home surrounded by his family when he died from natural causes.
Mr. Thompson was born in Dover to the late Catherine F. (Conley) and Earl W. Thompson, Sr. He graduated from Caesar Rodney in 1957. His career started in the U.S. Navy, then proceeded at the Civil Service sector before he worked for 25 years until his retirement at Burris Foods.
He became a member of Capitol Baptist Church in 1972. Mr. Thompson liked sports and enjoyed serving as an umpire for Little League. He also enjoyed spending lots of time playing and goofing around with his grandson Nicholas.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 51 years, P. Joanne Thompson; two daughters, Christina M. Wolf (Gary) of Dover, Karen S. Green (Chris) of Magnolia; three brothers, Carlton (Brenda) of Clayton, Douglas G. (Jane) of Dover and Wayne (Joann) of Magnolia; one grandson, Nicholas Hunter Green.
Mr. Thompson was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene and Earl Jr. Thompson; and sister, Irene Campbell.
He will be dearly missed! He was a loving, caring, husband, father and grandpa!
Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved