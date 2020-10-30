Richard Girard Capello, 64
MILFORD - It is with great sorrow that I announce the death of my father, Richard Girard Capello, known as Rich. Born on June 9, 1956 in Philadelphia, Penn. He passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 peacefully with his daughter, Tara, holding his hand at Bay Health Sussex Medical Center. His cause of death was cancer.
His late parents and sibling were Michael, Gilda and Mike Capello. He had 3 children, his daughter Tara Andrade (Daniel Andrade), son, Matt Capello (Miranda Capello) and late daughter, Jennifer Capello. Wife Cynthia Capello. Grandchildren: Paul, Zachary, Lorelei, and Graham.
Rich was a father, grandfather, friend, musician and songwriter. He loved all things music and passed that on to his grandson, Zachary Andrade. His passion was rock and roll, which he expressed through his bands. He loved all things Philly and was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies fan. He worked and retired from Amtrak and loved helping people, he was a real people person. He had a great sense of humor and was strong willed and a positive thinker. He battled cancer with his daughter and friends at his side and still managed to stay optimistic and kept his sense of humor. He is greatly missed by all who knew him.
Lofland Funeral home in Milford welcomes any comments and fond memories on their website. Donations can be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society
.
A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff of Jefferson Health System in Philadelphia, Penn. and Bayhealth Sussex Medical Center in Milford for helping my father with his battle with cancer.
Three words to sum up my father's life would be Loving, Musical, and Funny.