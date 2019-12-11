MAGNOLIA - Richard Greenly, Jr. departed this life Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal Greenly. He is survived by his children, Cody, Danielle, Dana, Damien, Hunter and McKenzie; his parents, Richard and Barbara Greenly; one sister, Kelly Greenly; and one brother, John Greenly; one grandson, Parker.
Service will be private.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 11, 2019