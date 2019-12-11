Richard Greenly

Obituary
MAGNOLIA - Richard Greenly, Jr. departed this life Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal Greenly. He is survived by his children, Cody, Danielle, Dana, Damien, Hunter and McKenzie; his parents, Richard and Barbara Greenly; one sister, Kelly Greenly; and one brother, John Greenly; one grandson, Parker.
Service will be private.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 11, 2019
