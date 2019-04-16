Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FREDERICA - Richard H. Lynch passed away at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Born in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 9, 1961, Mr. Lynch was the son of the late John Francis Lynch and Roberta Frances Reed Lynch. He had moved to Somerset County with his family from Prince George's County as a child. He graduated from the Washington High School in Princes Anne, Md. A wonderful son and brother, he had a great sense of humor. He became a chef and was well known in a number of different venues such as Ocean City, Salisbury, and as far away as Lake Tahoe, Nev.

Mr. Lynch is survived by his sister, Lynn A. Willey (Brian) of Greensboro, Md.; two nieces, Christen Willey and Jessica Hernandez (Michael); and a great niece and nephew, Chelsea and Daniel; and an aunt and uncle, Richard and Betty Lynch of Elk Garden, W.Va.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where friends may visit from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. before the service. The interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for friends to send memorial donations to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660.

