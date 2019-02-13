Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Harold Keesser. View Sign

Magnolia - Richard Harold Keesser, passed away, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born Aug. 24, 1934, in New York City, N.Y. to the late, Louise (Shroeder) Keesser. He served proudly in the United States Air Force for over 30 years, achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He then worked civil service for ten years on Dover Air Force Base; and then another 15 years with Confidential Services at Dover Downs before retiring. Everyone who new Richard, associated him with his trademark cigar.

In addition to his mother; he was preceded in death by his two sons, Michael John Keesser and Michael Edward Keesser; his brother, Harold Keesser; and a granddaughter, Christine Sheddy.

Richard is survived by his wife, his English rose, of 62 years, Margaret( Keymer) Keesser; six children, Lynn Dodenhoff and husband, Steve, of Camden, Karen Hurley and husband, William, of Magnolia, Richard T. Keesser and wife, Marilyn, of Felton, Alan Keesser, Christopher Keesser, and Robert Keesser and companion, Stacy Stankiewicz, all of Magnolia; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a great-great grandchild on the way; and his faithfull companion, Princess Abby.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may gather from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to the Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963.

Condolences may be sent via:





Magnolia - Richard Harold Keesser, passed away, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.Richard was born Aug. 24, 1934, in New York City, N.Y. to the late, Louise (Shroeder) Keesser. He served proudly in the United States Air Force for over 30 years, achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He then worked civil service for ten years on Dover Air Force Base; and then another 15 years with Confidential Services at Dover Downs before retiring. Everyone who new Richard, associated him with his trademark cigar.In addition to his mother; he was preceded in death by his two sons, Michael John Keesser and Michael Edward Keesser; his brother, Harold Keesser; and a granddaughter, Christine Sheddy.Richard is survived by his wife, his English rose, of 62 years, Margaret( Keymer) Keesser; six children, Lynn Dodenhoff and husband, Steve, of Camden, Karen Hurley and husband, William, of Magnolia, Richard T. Keesser and wife, Marilyn, of Felton, Alan Keesser, Christopher Keesser, and Robert Keesser and companion, Stacy Stankiewicz, all of Magnolia; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a great-great grandchild on the way; and his faithfull companion, Princess Abby.A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may gather from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to the Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963.Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pippin Funeral Home

119 W. Camden Wyoming

Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

(302) 697-7002 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close