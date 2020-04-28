Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Richard Herbert "Herb" Kenton, Sr. passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 following a long illness of vascular dementia. He was 79 years old.

Herb was born in Milford Memorial Hospital, Milford, DE on June 10, 1940 to Harvey, Sr. and Miriam Tyrrell Kenton. He graduated from Milford High School in 1958, having served in the Delaware National Guard while still in high school. Upon graduation, Herb joined the

Herb's other hobbies included travel, RV camping, and television sports. Herb was proud to have traveled in all fifty states and much of Canada, as well as Germany and Bermuda. To celebrate his retirement, Herb and his wife Rymal backpacked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, a feat that he often described to others.

Herb was baptized as an infant at Calvary United Methodist Church and later was baptized as an adult. He was a member of Avenue United Methodist Church for the last several years. At Avenue Herb volunteered in general maintenance, served on the Board of Trustees, and sang in the Sanctuary Choir. Herb also attended Sardis United Methodist Church at Thompsonville.

In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Hollinger Kenton, the mother of his children; a brother, Theodore Kenton, Sr. and wife Belle; a daughter, Rhonda Kenton Martell, and brother-in-law, Harold Messick.

He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Rymal Wenger Kenton; son Richard Herbert "Herbie" Kenton, Jr. and wife Debra; daughter Regina Kenton Farnsworth and husband David; son-in-law Ronnie Martell; granddaughter Kayla Martell Gillis and husband Kevin; grandson Logan Farnsworth; grandson Trevor Farnsworth, granddaughter Juliet Kenton; great-grandson Kenton Gillis; great-granddaughter Rory Gillis; great-granddaughter Dempsey Stevens, who is Herbie's granddaughter; step-granddaughter Jaime Parker and husband Billy; step-great-grandson Seth Parker; step-great-granddaughter Haydan Parker; brother Harvey Kenton, Jr. and wife Jeanne; sister Faith Messick; cousin Duane "Scutch" Kenton, Sr. who was like a brother and wife Joyce; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, the service will be private. Burial will be at the Milford Community Cemetery on N. Dupont Blvd. Arrangements by Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N. W. Front Street, Milford, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Herb Kenton may be made to or place of worship.





