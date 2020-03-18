Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hills Atkinson. View Sign Service Information Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street Middletown , DE 19709 (302)-378-3410 Send Flowers Obituary

On March 13, 2020, Richard Hills Atkinson of Townsend, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones. His late wife Elaine was waiting for him in heaven to celebrate their 55th anniversary together.

Born Oct. 15, 1935, at home in Townsend, to the late Thomas H. Atkinson, and Ica D. McGee. Richard graduated from Middletown High School in 1957 and studied plumbing and heating from Brown Vocational School. He worked many years for Burge INC. of Middletown. Richard also had his own business and worked alongside his wife in the MOT and Smyrna area for 20 years. He and his brother Tom also had a sawmill on the family farm. He greatly enjoyed crafting wonderful wooden boxes and beautiful birdhouses for others.

Richard lived a long happy life and shared a great love with his wife. Together they both greatly enjoyed activities like camping, attending auctions, going to steam shows, and participating in the Moose lodge meetings together, but most of all Richard loved family get-togethers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James R. Atkinson; and the love of his life, Elaine Hall Atkinson.

He is survived by his brothers, Thomas H. Atkinson, and Herbert T. Atkinson and his wife Janet; his sister, Betsy A. Segars and her husband Steve; and brother-in-law, Harry Hall and his wife Dobie. Richard's loved ones include many nephews, Harry Hall Jr., Herbert T. Atkinson Jr., and wife Lori, William T. Atkinson, and wife Virginia, Steve S. Segars, and wife P.J, Daniel T. Segars, and Tiffany; also niece, Stephanie A. Sarbora, and husband Michael. The love in Richard's life also extended to great-grand nieces and nephews. Survived by Megan, Kayla, Erin, Shelby, Maggie, Joshua, Colby, Shaun, and Michael.

Although Richard joined his parents, brother, and wife in heaven his love will always be with his family.

The memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Middletown.

Visit





On March 13, 2020, Richard Hills Atkinson of Townsend, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones. His late wife Elaine was waiting for him in heaven to celebrate their 55th anniversary together.Born Oct. 15, 1935, at home in Townsend, to the late Thomas H. Atkinson, and Ica D. McGee. Richard graduated from Middletown High School in 1957 and studied plumbing and heating from Brown Vocational School. He worked many years for Burge INC. of Middletown. Richard also had his own business and worked alongside his wife in the MOT and Smyrna area for 20 years. He and his brother Tom also had a sawmill on the family farm. He greatly enjoyed crafting wonderful wooden boxes and beautiful birdhouses for others.Richard lived a long happy life and shared a great love with his wife. Together they both greatly enjoyed activities like camping, attending auctions, going to steam shows, and participating in the Moose lodge meetings together, but most of all Richard loved family get-togethers.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James R. Atkinson; and the love of his life, Elaine Hall Atkinson.He is survived by his brothers, Thomas H. Atkinson, and Herbert T. Atkinson and his wife Janet; his sister, Betsy A. Segars and her husband Steve; and brother-in-law, Harry Hall and his wife Dobie. Richard's loved ones include many nephews, Harry Hall Jr., Herbert T. Atkinson Jr., and wife Lori, William T. Atkinson, and wife Virginia, Steve S. Segars, and wife P.J, Daniel T. Segars, and Tiffany; also niece, Stephanie A. Sarbora, and husband Michael. The love in Richard's life also extended to great-grand nieces and nephews. Survived by Megan, Kayla, Erin, Shelby, Maggie, Joshua, Colby, Shaun, and Michael.Although Richard joined his parents, brother, and wife in heaven his love will always be with his family.The memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Middletown.Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send condolences. Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close