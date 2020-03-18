On March 13, 2020, Richard Hills Atkinson of Townsend, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones. His late wife Elaine was waiting for him in heaven to celebrate their 55th anniversary together.
Born Oct. 15, 1935, at home in Townsend, to the late Thomas H. Atkinson, and Ica D. McGee. Richard graduated from Middletown High School in 1957 and studied plumbing and heating from Brown Vocational School. He worked many years for Burge INC. of Middletown. Richard also had his own business and worked alongside his wife in the MOT and Smyrna area for 20 years. He and his brother Tom also had a sawmill on the family farm. He greatly enjoyed crafting wonderful wooden boxes and beautiful birdhouses for others.
Richard lived a long happy life and shared a great love with his wife. Together they both greatly enjoyed activities like camping, attending auctions, going to steam shows, and participating in the Moose lodge meetings together, but most of all Richard loved family get-togethers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James R. Atkinson; and the love of his life, Elaine Hall Atkinson.
He is survived by his brothers, Thomas H. Atkinson, and Herbert T. Atkinson and his wife Janet; his sister, Betsy A. Segars and her husband Steve; and brother-in-law, Harry Hall and his wife Dobie. Richard's loved ones include many nephews, Harry Hall Jr., Herbert T. Atkinson Jr., and wife Lori, William T. Atkinson, and wife Virginia, Steve S. Segars, and wife P.J, Daniel T. Segars, and Tiffany; also niece, Stephanie A. Sarbora, and husband Michael. The love in Richard's life also extended to great-grand nieces and nephews. Survived by Megan, Kayla, Erin, Shelby, Maggie, Joshua, Colby, Shaun, and Michael.
Although Richard joined his parents, brother, and wife in heaven his love will always be with his family.
The memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Middletown.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 18, 2020