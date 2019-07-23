DOVER - Richard "Dick" John Yurga passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, following a brief illness.
Dick was born on Aug. 14, 1941 in Teaneck, New Jersey to Adam and Mary (Jurkofsky) Yurga.
Dick was a member of the Elmwood Park New Jersey Ambulance Corp for 6 years, a member of the Blue Mountain Antique Gas & Steam Engine Association and most recently, a devoted volunteer of the Delaware Agricultural Museum. He was a doting husband, loving father and grandfather. Before residing in Dover for the past nine years, Dick was a resident of Blairstown, Elmwood Park and Wallington, New Jersey.
Dick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandy (Perrius) Yurga; his sons, David and wife Carol (Redwanski) Yurga, Donald and Steven and his daughter, Renee Yurga Harman and husband Daniel Harman; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Bidault; sisters in law, Donna Dawson and husband John and Diane Fiebert and husband Jack; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dog, Lilly.
Dick was predeceased by his parents; sister, Marion Guhl; brother in law, Robert Bidault; grandson, Devin Yurga; granddaughter, Amy Yurga; and great granddaughter, Sloane Sheppard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901. A celebration of Dick's life be held at the Delaware Agricultural Museum on August 10th from 10am to 2pm located at 866 N. DuPont Hwy, Dover, DE
Published in NewsZapDE on July 23, 2019