LINCOLN - Richard L. Bennett went home to the Lord on April 22, 2019.
Richard was a truck driver for Fitzgerald Auto Savage for 42 years. Richard also, for a short time, drove for John Macklin & Son. Richard was in his most glory driving a truck.
Richard served his country with the U.S. Army for two years in Korea and Vietnam, where he also drove a truck.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Bennett; and three siblings, Billy Bennett, Irene Bennett and Bobbie Bennett Passwaters.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ethel Bennett, whom he was married to for 32 years; and six siblings, Betty Bucannan, Jeannette Stevens, Kenny Bennett, Shirley Headley, Kathy Baker and Jimmy Bennett.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be at McColley Cemetery in Georgetown.
Mrs. Bennett would like to thank Delaware Hospice Center for the amazing and compassionate care given to Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to help defray funeral expenses and can be mailed to Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 30, 2019