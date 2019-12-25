Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Shaw. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WOODSIDE - Richard Lee Shaw passed away, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 peacefully at his home.

Mr. Shaw was born May 11, 1959 in Honshu, Japan to (the late) James L. Shaw and Delores Jane Banks Shaw.

He retired from the United States Air Force in March of 1998 as a Master Sergeant, after 20 years of service. Rick's service to our Country did not end there. Rick spent the rest of his career working with the military and ending his career at the VA Hospital in Wilmington. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren Nathan (Handsome) and Madison (Sweetpea). Rick cherished every friend he made throughout his life. He took pride in all his work both professionally and in his personal life, ensuring he left a legacy behind that shines through his two sons, Colby and Matt. Through it all Rick was quick witted and had a sense of humor second to none.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Shaw; brothers, Robert Shaw and Terry Shaw.

He is survived by his sons, Colby Shaw and his wife Kimberly of Mechanicsville, Md. and Matthew Shaw of Milford; brothers, Michael Shaw and wife Diane of New Castle, James Shaw and wife Clare of Milford; sister, Julie Legates and husband Robert of Millsboro; grandchildren, Nathan and Madison Shaw; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening and one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.

