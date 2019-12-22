Milford - Richard M. Gombosh, formerly of Harrington, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Milford Center. Mr. Gombosh was born in Ohio, to the late Michael and Susan Gombosh.
Mr. Gombosh served in the United States Air Force and served towards the end of WWII. His main occupation, which he loved dearly, was as a chief airplane mechanic.
When he was not hard at work, Mr. Gombosh enjoyed working in his yard and travelling. He also loved putting together model airplanes, which he collected. His prized possession was a model plane that he built from scratch with no plans, only measurements that he took and scaled down to size, and took almost 10 years to build. He also enjoyed tinkering with N scale model railroads. His most favorite times were with his family playing card games and table games. His zest for life and spunky personality will be missed by all that knew him.
Mr. Gombosh was a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge, and active member of the Sun City Presbyterian Church and also of the Asbury United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Verna M. Gombosh; son, Clyde Gombosh; brothers, Robert A. Gombos and John David Gombosh.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Daniel) Weimer; granddaughter, Wendy Scotton; grandson, Daniel Weimer; great grandchildren, Danielle Scotton, Thomas Weimer.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 22, 2019