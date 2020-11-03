1/1
Richard M. Kacynski
Richard M. Kacynski, 76
FELTON - Richard M. Kacynski of 50 Saint Collom Drive, Felton, Delaware 19943 passed away on October 15, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 29, 1944 to Bernice and Walter Kacynski.
Richard Kacynski graduated from Osborne High School in Detroit, Mich. and received an Associate of Arts degree from Modesto Junior College.
He was married to Linda Irene Sperry on July 21, 2007 after a long-term partnership of 13 years.
Richard worked for Smiths Aerospace Systems as a Senior Support Service Engineer on U.S. Air Force C-130 planes on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, before retiring in January 2006.
Richard served four years in the U.S. Air Force much of which was in Korea.
Richard enjoyed scuba diving, biking, creating his native plant gardens, observing and rescuing area wildlife, and spending quality time with his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Irene Sperry; his niece, Julie A. Deskin-Campbell of Sandy, Ore.; his two nephews, Lyle Deskin of E. Wenatchee, Wash. and Fred W. Deskin of Entiat, Wash.; and his cousin, Robert J. Sparling of Shelby Township, Mich.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a remembrance of his life will be held virtually in the future with a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Greenpeace USA or the National Wildlife Federation.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.traderfh.com



Published in Delaware State News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
1 entry
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
