1/1
Richard R. "Dick" Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard 'Dick' R.
Reynolds, 76
FELTON - Richard "Dick" R. Reynolds passed Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born in Webster, Massachusetts, son of the late Wilfred and Evelyn Reynolds.
After graduating Bartlett High School he entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Dover AFB in 1964 and served 25 years in the U.S.A.F. Reserves. Dick was employed with the State of Delaware as a telecommunications specialist until his retirement.
He was actively involved with Dover Elks BPOE 1903, Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts Troops 903, Past officer of Agriculture Museum and Board President at Harvest Years Senior Center in Camden-Wyoming.
Dick enjoyed camping, sportsmanship and was an advocate for the NRA. He loved to travel around the world and enjoyed making memories with family and friends, especially the backyard firework displays.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Reynolds; three children, Michelle R. Vasiliadis (John), Teresa M. Reynolds and Michael R. Reynolds (Susan Michaels); and seven grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 1:PM, Tuesday July 28, 2020 at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, Dover with visitation starting at 12:PM. Interment will follow in the Garden of Honor at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
Condoloences and memories can be shared via www.ambruso.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved