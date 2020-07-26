Richard 'Dick' R.
Reynolds, 76
FELTON - Richard "Dick" R. Reynolds passed Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born in Webster, Massachusetts, son of the late Wilfred and Evelyn Reynolds.
After graduating Bartlett High School he entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Dover AFB in 1964 and served 25 years in the U.S.A.F. Reserves. Dick was employed with the State of Delaware as a telecommunications specialist until his retirement.
He was actively involved with Dover Elks BPOE 1903, Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts Troops 903, Past officer of Agriculture Museum and Board President at Harvest Years Senior Center in Camden-Wyoming.
Dick enjoyed camping, sportsmanship and was an advocate for the NRA. He loved to travel around the world and enjoyed making memories with family and friends, especially the backyard firework displays.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Reynolds; three children, Michelle R. Vasiliadis (John), Teresa M. Reynolds and Michael R. Reynolds (Susan Michaels); and seven grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 1:PM, Tuesday July 28, 2020 at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, Dover with visitation starting at 12:PM. Interment will follow in the Garden of Honor at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
Condoloences and memories can be shared via www.ambruso.com