Obituary

Richard Wigley, 83, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Seaford, Delaware, surrounded by family.

Richard was born in Jamestown, NY, the son of Justine and William Wigley. He grew up in Lakewood, NY. After graduating from high school there, he went on to earn his Bachelors Degree from Oberlin College in 1957. Oberlin was also where he met his future wife, Mary Lou (Mel).

After marriage in 1958, he earned his Masters degree from Southern Illinois University then subsequently taught Health Education at SIU and was named Most Popular Prof in 1961.

In 1967 he began teaching at Eastern Illinois University and co-wrote a health textbook titled "Community Health." He earned his PhD in Health Education in 1970. In 1974 he switched careers and joined consulting firm Practical Management Associates. From that time forward he traveled the country and abroad, teaching business seminars for over 30 years.

Richard retired in 2004 and continued to enjoy playing golf, especially with the Geritol Swingers in Simsbury, CT, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 61 wonderful years, Mary Lou; and leaves daughters, Lynn Haila (Eric) and Carol Kidd (Jim); sons, Michael Wigley (Susan) and Craig Wigley (Julie). The grandchildren are Austin Wigley, Carson Wigley Bunting (Daniel), Marisa Wigley, Madison Wigley, James Kidd, Mary Kidd, and Zak Kidd. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Jack Wigley; and leaves his sister, Jane Ann McCray; and brother, William K. "Bud" Wigley.

Dick would have been pleased to have any donations in his memory sent to Whimsical Animal Rescue/Sussex County Animal Association in where he adopted his last dog, Cleo. Checks may be made out and addressed to SCAA; P.O. Box 1697; Seaford, DE 19973.

The immediate family will be celebrating the life of this exceptional husband and father in a private gathering.





