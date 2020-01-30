Magnolia - Richard Rhinestone passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Rhinestone was born in New York, New York. Mr. Rhinestone served his country proudly in the USMC during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Rhinestone loved spending time with his granddaughters, fishing, gardening, off track betting and cooking.
He is survived by his children, Jessica Masters and husband (Michael) of Magnolia, Elizabeth Westerman and husband (Robert) North East, Md.; granddaughters, Sophia Masters and Ella Westerman; best friend, Mel Hansen of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and many friends who became his family.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE 19934; where there will be a gathering one hour before.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 (http://semperfifund.org/donate).
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 30, 2020