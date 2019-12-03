Richard W. Boyce passed away on Nov. 30, 2019 after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob W Boyce; one sister, Nancy Boyce; two brothers, William Wesley Boyce, and Kenneth Alan Boyce.
He is survived by a son, Martin Robert Boyce; his mother, Ruth M Boyce; two brothers, Dale E. Elliott (Kelly), David H. Boyce (Virgie); and several nieces and nephews.
He was employed by Manlove + Fisher Auto Parts until his illness.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m. at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St. Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 3, 2019