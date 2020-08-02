Richard W. Standish, Sr.
Richard W. Standish, Sr., known to his friends and family as Myles, passed away at his home in Dover, Delaware on Sunday, July 26, two days shy of his 75th birthday.
Born in Fairport, New York, Myles was the only son of Robert W. and Rose Marie Niles Standish.
Myles attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where two significant events occurred: His nickname of Myles was given to him by his Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers, as a reference to him being a direct descent of Myles Standish, Captain of the Mayflower and he met his "bride" Dorothy G. Standish (also know as Gavin Standish). The two were married for 52 years.
Myles had a successful career as a pilot, retiring as a Major from the Unites States Air Force and later flying for various passenger and cargo companies. As an avid runner and bicyclist, Myles was a long-time member of the Downstate Delaware Striders. He was well known for his craft of wood working, creating many pieces for his wife's painting projects and art studio as well as making wooden buffalos that were used as race prizes for the Great Wyoming Buffalo Stampede each summer. He also was a cunning card player and active stock trader.
He is survived by his wife, Gavin Standish; his son, Richard W. Standish Jr.; his daughter, Marcey Rezac; his daughter-in-law, Heather Standish; his son-in-law, Joe Rezac; and his four grandchildren, Trey and Carli Standish, and Dylan and Aiden Rezac. Memorial Service Sunday, August 9, 2020, 3 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, Del. Friends may call beginning at 2 p.m.
Due to covid-19 the family is limited to 50 guests, masks are required and social distancing should be observed. Service will be live-streamed at www.pippinfuneralhome.com