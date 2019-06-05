Richard Wayne Davis (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Davis Residence
293 Gelden Road
Felton, DE

Obituary
FELTON - Richard Wayne Davis, Sr. passed away June 1, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. Richard was born in Jacksonville, Fla., the son of Joseph and Alberta Davis.
Mr. Davis was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 25 years of service. He was a kind gentleman with a warm heart. He is loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Davis; son, Richard Davis, Jr. and wife Connie; daughter, Peggy Sue Hamilton and husband Christian; grandchildren, Joshua, Jordyn, Jadyn Cunningham and Seth Hamilton; extended family and friends.
Memorial Service will take place 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Davis Residence, 293 Gelden Road, Felton, DE 19943
Published in NewsZapDE on June 5, 2019
