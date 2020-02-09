Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Weber. View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Polycarp Church 135 Ransom Lane Smyrna , DE View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Polycarp Church 135 Ransom Lane Smyrna , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Richard Weber passed away peacefully and surrounded by love into the arms of his wife and God on Tuesday Feb. 4th, 2020.

Mr. Weber was born on Dec. 28, 1935 in Elizabeth New Jersey to the late Hans R. Weber and Lucy (Schuetz) Weber.

In New Jersey he was active in managing youth baseball, a member of the Clark N.J. Kiwanis Club, and active in local politics serving as committeeman and on the town Zoning Board.

Mr. Weber was a USAF veteran serving in SAC during the Cold War.

He was a graduate of New Jersey Institute of Technology, NCE with a Master's Degree in Engineering Management. He then went to work at the Singer Sewing Machine Company where he met the love of his life, Marianne Clark, the two were married after a short courtship and started a family. After being employed for 15 years at the Singer Sewing Machine Company in Elizabeth, NJ and in NYC, he moved to Dover, DE to work for International Playtex. He became a Registered Professional Engineer in Delaware before moving to Newnan, GA in 1975. Mr. Weber was Director of Development Engineering at International Playtex for the sewn products plants in the south and off-shore. He was also Manager of Production Engineering at the Playtex plant in Dover. His work on production equipment and handling systems continued until his retirement after 23 years at Playtex.

Mr. Weber enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bridge and swimming as a member of the Newnan Country Club. He was active in the local community and was the treasurer of his church; the Men's Club and building Committee of St George RC Church before moving to Smyrna Delaware. Mr. Weber played golf at Garrison Lake Golf Club until he purchased a boat in 1988. He enjoyed fishing and boating with his family; was active in local politics, and was appointed to a term on the Kent County Zoning Board and served several years on the State Human Relations Commission. As in Georgia, Mr. Weber was active in his church, St. Polycarp in Smyrna. And served as a member of the Pastoral Council and as member of the New Construction oversight committee working with the Project manager on plans for the expansion of offices and classrooms. He served as a special Minister of the Eucharist for many years. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was elected to two terms as Grand Knight of Brother Vincent Council #7517 and served for nine years as Financial Secretary. Mr. Weber was an RSVP member of the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, and faithfully delivered Meals on Wheels in Dover for many years. He was a member of AARP serving the senior citizens of Kent County in the IRS partner program TCE-Tax Counseling for the Elderly, preparing free tax returns annually in Smyrna and Dover senior centers.

Mr. Weber was a dedicated family man on top of his many other accomplishments, always making a point to be involved with his grandchildren and family. Taking fishing trips, attending sports games and concerts, always involved in what was going on in school and who was learning what. He was excellent at picking out cards for each occasion, taking time to choose just the right one for each person. He loved fantasy genre books and movies and especially his Dr. Who! His laugh could be heard over a movie theatre even in action scenes and was quite contagious.

Mr. Weber was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Weber.

He is survived by his two sons and their wives, Richard and Diane Weber of Berkeley Heights, N.J., and Robert and Faye Weber of Smyrna; siblings, Linda (Hubert) Schulte of Wake Forest, N.C., William (Almira) Weber of Venice, Fla. and Arthur (Gail) Weber of Flemington, N.J.; grandchildren, Rick (Mikole), Derek, Hollie, Clair (Jason), Olivia and Dantes; and great-grandchildren, Justin, Mya Rose and Roman. His former daughter-in-law, Melinda Weber and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and healthcare staff who assisted and loved Richard like family during his last years of care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at St. Polycarp Church, 135 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, where friends may call one hour prior. A private burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Bear at a later date.

In lieu of flowers Mr. Weber has requested memorial donations be made, in his honor be made to the building maintenance fund of St. Polycarp Church, 135 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, DE 19977.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit

Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, Smyrna.





SMYRNA - Richard Weber passed away peacefully and surrounded by love into the arms of his wife and God on Tuesday Feb. 4th, 2020.Mr. Weber was born on Dec. 28, 1935 in Elizabeth New Jersey to the late Hans R. Weber and Lucy (Schuetz) Weber.In New Jersey he was active in managing youth baseball, a member of the Clark N.J. Kiwanis Club, and active in local politics serving as committeeman and on the town Zoning Board.Mr. Weber was a USAF veteran serving in SAC during the Cold War.He was a graduate of New Jersey Institute of Technology, NCE with a Master's Degree in Engineering Management. He then went to work at the Singer Sewing Machine Company where he met the love of his life, Marianne Clark, the two were married after a short courtship and started a family. After being employed for 15 years at the Singer Sewing Machine Company in Elizabeth, NJ and in NYC, he moved to Dover, DE to work for International Playtex. He became a Registered Professional Engineer in Delaware before moving to Newnan, GA in 1975. Mr. Weber was Director of Development Engineering at International Playtex for the sewn products plants in the south and off-shore. He was also Manager of Production Engineering at the Playtex plant in Dover. His work on production equipment and handling systems continued until his retirement after 23 years at Playtex.Mr. Weber enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bridge and swimming as a member of the Newnan Country Club. He was active in the local community and was the treasurer of his church; the Men's Club and building Committee of St George RC Church before moving to Smyrna Delaware. Mr. Weber played golf at Garrison Lake Golf Club until he purchased a boat in 1988. He enjoyed fishing and boating with his family; was active in local politics, and was appointed to a term on the Kent County Zoning Board and served several years on the State Human Relations Commission. As in Georgia, Mr. Weber was active in his church, St. Polycarp in Smyrna. And served as a member of the Pastoral Council and as member of the New Construction oversight committee working with the Project manager on plans for the expansion of offices and classrooms. He served as a special Minister of the Eucharist for many years. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was elected to two terms as Grand Knight of Brother Vincent Council #7517 and served for nine years as Financial Secretary. Mr. Weber was an RSVP member of the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, and faithfully delivered Meals on Wheels in Dover for many years. He was a member of AARP serving the senior citizens of Kent County in the IRS partner program TCE-Tax Counseling for the Elderly, preparing free tax returns annually in Smyrna and Dover senior centers.Mr. Weber was a dedicated family man on top of his many other accomplishments, always making a point to be involved with his grandchildren and family. Taking fishing trips, attending sports games and concerts, always involved in what was going on in school and who was learning what. He was excellent at picking out cards for each occasion, taking time to choose just the right one for each person. He loved fantasy genre books and movies and especially his Dr. Who! His laugh could be heard over a movie theatre even in action scenes and was quite contagious.Mr. Weber was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Weber.He is survived by his two sons and their wives, Richard and Diane Weber of Berkeley Heights, N.J., and Robert and Faye Weber of Smyrna; siblings, Linda (Hubert) Schulte of Wake Forest, N.C., William (Almira) Weber of Venice, Fla. and Arthur (Gail) Weber of Flemington, N.J.; grandchildren, Rick (Mikole), Derek, Hollie, Clair (Jason), Olivia and Dantes; and great-grandchildren, Justin, Mya Rose and Roman. His former daughter-in-law, Melinda Weber and a host of nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and healthcare staff who assisted and loved Richard like family during his last years of care.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at St. Polycarp Church, 135 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, where friends may call one hour prior. A private burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Bear at a later date.In lieu of flowers Mr. Weber has requested memorial donations be made, in his honor be made to the building maintenance fund of St. Polycarp Church, 135 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, DE 19977.To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, Smyrna. Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close