Hartly - Richard William Meisinger, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Richard was born Sept. 15, 1970, in Dover. He was a graduate of Dover High School, then worked as a diesel mechanic for Fred Drakes Automotive, in Townsend, for over 18 years, before becoming disabled.
In his free time, Richard enjoyed going to sales and auctions, tinker on things, and spend time with his family and friends.
Richard is survived by his parents, Richard William Meisinger, Sr. and Sharon (Esposito) Meisinger, of Hartly; and his daughter, Brittany Wilhelm, of Hartly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming; where family and friends may gather from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 8, 2019