DOVER - Richard "Woody" Woodhall died at his home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Richard was born July 8, 1943, in Rochester, N.Y.
Woody served in the United States Air Force, retired from the State of Delaware after 39 years, was an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #1903 where he rose through the ranks and served as Exalted Ruler from 1999-2001. Woody was also a member of the Delaware Veterans and loved spending time with his family, golfing, and bowling.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie; his parents, Ralph and Bernice; his son, Richard Woodhall Jr. and his wife, Marilyn Woodhall.
Richard is survived by his sister, Patti, his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Frank Deo; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Patricia Henshaw and friend Will.
Friends can call for a celebration of Richard's life on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. which will begin with an Elks Service at Traders Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Traders Funeral Home with a graveside service immediately following at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Road, Dover.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 6, 2019