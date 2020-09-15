1/1
Richenda Sheridan
Richenda Sheridan, 59
DOVER - Richenda Sheridan passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Mrs. Sheridan was born in England to the late Lillian Long and Richard Anderson on September 17, 1960.
Funeral Services will be held 7 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt. 10) Dover, Del. Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Alzheimer's Association of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at http://www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
