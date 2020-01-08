Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Ann Lewis. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 631 S. State Street Dover , DE View Map Interment Following Services Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Rita Ann Lewis passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.

Mrs. Lewis was born Feb. 5, 1924 in Roberts, Ill. to the late Walter Pendergast and Mary Elizabeth Foran Pendergast. She was the last of six siblings.

Rita received a State of Delaware Senate Tribute from Brian Bushweller and the 147th General Assembly celebrating her 90th birthday in 2014.

Rita worked for 30 years in Civil Service. Her last job before retirement in 1990 was as a paralegal specialist at the Station Judge Advocate's Office since Jan. 1976 at Mayport Naval Station, Jacksonville, Fla. Prior to that appointment, she was employed at Mayport's Personal Property Office. Mrs. Lewis' 1st position with federal service was in the Supply Department at Kadena, Okinawa, as a clerk typist. She also held positions at Hunter Air Force Base in Georgia, the Social Security Administration in Dover and at Dover Air Force Base Comptroller Office, before moving to Jacksonville, Fla. area in 1974. After retirement Mrs. Lewis enjoyed traveling the world and the U.S. She also enjoyed old movies and music, shopping and watching Notre Dame and the New England Patriots. Mrs. Lewis was a lifetime member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Tilton; son, Tim Lewis; and granddaughter, Tawni Marie Tilton.

She is survived by her children, Roni Lynch and her husband Will of Jacksonville, Fla., Chuck Lewis and his wife Debbie of Lincoln, Neb. and Angie Trenholm and her husband Joe of Frederica; twelve grandchildren and twenty four great grandchildren.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening, Jan. 12, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery immediately following the mass.

