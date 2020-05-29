Rita Marie Schelhouse
1941 - 2020
MILFORD â€" Rita Marie Schelhouse passed away peacefully at her daughterâ€™s home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after her long battle of dementia where she spent three years in the Homestead at Genesis, Milford. She was born June 15, 1941 in Star Junction, Pa., the daughter of the late Benjamin & Anna Marie Lonce-Ludwick.
Rita was a loving, and devoted wife, mother & grandmother. After graduating from high school, Rita left her hometown in Perryopolis, Pa., to become a Telephone Operator in Philadelphia, Pa., where she met her life partner, Marvin. After she married Marvin and started a family, she was stationed with her family in New Jersey and Virginia and finally settled in Milford. Rita was a wonderful home-maker and enjoyed gardening. Rita was an active member of St. Johnâ€™s Catholic Church in Milford. She loved being with her family and spending many evenings with her husband, Marvin going to the beach and sitting with Marvin on the pirate ship watching Milford High School football games. Visiting her hometown and having great times eating Polish food and reminiscing of old times were something she cherished. She had a great sense of humor, was kind and thoughtful and loved making everyone laugh.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by sister, Dolores Lerda of Perryopolis, Pa.; and brother, Ronald Ludwick of Perryopolis, Pa.
She is survived by her loving and loyal husband, Marvin of 59 years; three children, a son, Thomas Schelhouse, of Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla.; a daughter, Deborah Annand and husband, Chris of Milford; a daughter, Jennifer Mills and husband, Jamie of Milford; four grandchildren, grand-daughter, Lauren Schelhouse of Coral Springs, Fla.; grandson, Jonathan Annand and wife, Jane of Denton, Md.; grand-daughters, Jessica and Emilee Mills of Milford; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Jaxon of Coral Springs, Fla.; a brother, Clement Ludwick and wife Vicki of Belle Vernon, Pa.; a special godchild and niece, Betty Ann Lerda- Rock of Perryopolis, Pa.; brother-in-law, Glenn Lerda; sister-in-law, Joyce Ludwick; and many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private for the immediate family on Monday, June 1, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasonâ€™s Hospice & Palliative Care, 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite 205, Millsboro, DE 19966 (Phone number 302-533-3800)
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford.
Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.



Published in Delaware State News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
102 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5416
