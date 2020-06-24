On June 21, 2020, Robert â€œBobâ€� Ferrier peacefully passed away. Bob was born on November 26, 1940, in Wilmington, Delaware to Clarence and Peg Ferrier. He attended St. Elizabethâ€™s Elementary School in Wilmington before graduating from Millsboro High School in 1959.
Bob was a proud Navy veteran serving his country from 1959 to 1964 on the U.S.S. Berkeley as a gunnerâ€™s mate.
Mr. Ferrier retired from the Delaware State Police in 1989 after beginning his police career in 1969, as a Seaford police officer and officer for the Delaware Memorial Bridge Police. After retiring he became a lifetime member of the Association of Retired Delaware State Police.
He married the love of his life, Patricia (Hylinksi) Ferrier on May 8, 1965. They lived for over 40 years in Milford, Delaware with their two children Kevin and Karen.
He was a devout catholic that attended St. Johnâ€™s Catholic Church in Milford most of his life and found great joy in helping them with their annual Oktoberfest fundraiser. Bobâ€™s true passion was being the Boy Scout Master for Troop 186 where he was very involved in scouting for almost 20 years, seeing many young men, including his son, achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed the outdoors, specifically the Shenandoah Valley and loved exploring state and national parks.
Bob loved being retired and spent a lot of time watching his favorite John Wayne movies. Surf fishing with his grandchildren was one of his favorite activities.
He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and openly argued with the officials through the TV and defended his team to everyone.
Bob was affectionately called Dziadzi (Polish for grandfather although he was actually Irish/French) by all of his grandchildren and their friends.
Mr. Ferrier was preceded in death by his brother, Jack; his sister, Delores; and his parents, Clarence and Margaret Ferrier.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia. His son and daughter in law are Kevin and Jessie Ferrier of Winter Haven, Florida. His daughter and son in law are Robert & Karen Donovan III of Milford, Delaware.
His greatest joys were his grandchildren â€" Sierra, Victoria, Zachery, Jacob, Dylan and Blake. He also adored his first great-grandchild Rory and got to meet her this year before she returned to Germany where her mother Sierra and husband Brian, who is serving in the U. S. Air Force, are stationed. They will be welcoming Bobâ€™s second great-grandchild, Colt, later this year.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10am to 12 noon on Friday, June 26, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Georgetown immediately after the visitation.
Please bring masks as they will be required in the funeral home.
Donations can be sent to: Delaware State Police Museum, P.O. Box 430, Dover, DE 19903-0430.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 24, 2020.