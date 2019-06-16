Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Bobby" Ross. View Sign Service Information Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A. 106 West Sunset Avenue Greensboro , MD 21639 (410)-482-8914 Service 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ridgely United Methodist Church Ridgely , MD View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Ridgely United Methodist Church Ridgely , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RIDGELY, Md. - Robert A. "Bobby" Ross died on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Ross was born on April 3, 1938 in Ridgely, Md. in the Fifer Hospital to the late Grace Ross.

He graduated from Ridgely High School in 1956.

He worked for DuPont in Seaford and retired after 35 years. He then worked as a driver for the Shore Health System lab for a few years following his retirement. He enjoyed playing soccer for several towns from his teenage years through adulthood, coaching the Ridgely Rebels Little League team, socializing with friends in the community at Sam's Restaurant, listening to old country music, driving and showing his restored antique '55 Chevy, watching the Orioles and Raven's games, and eating crabs with his friends and family. He was especially proud of his grandsons, Nicholas and Christian. He was a member of the Maryland State Numismatic Association.

Mr. Ross is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Mae Rogers Ross of Ridgely; daughter, Terri (Craig) of Ridgely; son Rob (Debbie) of Ridgely; sister, Marie Jarrell of Ridgely; and brother, Tody Strannahan of Greensboro, Md. He is survived by two grandsons, Nicholas Ross and Christian Ross of Ridgely, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his mother and grandmother who raised him, Katie Ross of Ridgely; and his beloved son, David W. Ross of Ridgely.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ridgely United Methodist Church in Ridgely. There will be a viewing on Monday, June 17, 2019 where friends and family may visit from 6-8 p.m. at Ridgely United Methodist Church, Ridgely, Md. Interment will be in the Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, Md.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make contributions to Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, Maryland.

To share remembrances or online condolences please visit





RIDGELY, Md. - Robert A. "Bobby" Ross died on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.Mr. Ross was born on April 3, 1938 in Ridgely, Md. in the Fifer Hospital to the late Grace Ross.He graduated from Ridgely High School in 1956.He worked for DuPont in Seaford and retired after 35 years. He then worked as a driver for the Shore Health System lab for a few years following his retirement. He enjoyed playing soccer for several towns from his teenage years through adulthood, coaching the Ridgely Rebels Little League team, socializing with friends in the community at Sam's Restaurant, listening to old country music, driving and showing his restored antique '55 Chevy, watching the Orioles and Raven's games, and eating crabs with his friends and family. He was especially proud of his grandsons, Nicholas and Christian. He was a member of the Maryland State Numismatic Association.Mr. Ross is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Mae Rogers Ross of Ridgely; daughter, Terri (Craig) of Ridgely; son Rob (Debbie) of Ridgely; sister, Marie Jarrell of Ridgely; and brother, Tody Strannahan of Greensboro, Md. He is survived by two grandsons, Nicholas Ross and Christian Ross of Ridgely, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his mother and grandmother who raised him, Katie Ross of Ridgely; and his beloved son, David W. Ross of Ridgely.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ridgely United Methodist Church in Ridgely. There will be a viewing on Monday, June 17, 2019 where friends and family may visit from 6-8 p.m. at Ridgely United Methodist Church, Ridgely, Md. Interment will be in the Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, Md.In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make contributions to Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, Maryland.To share remembrances or online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close