Robert Allen Fortney, "Big Al" of California, formerly of Camden-Wyoming, Delaware passed away suddenly in Mexico on June 6, 2019. Mr. Fortney was born in Milford on Feb. 23, 1971, the son of Allen and Norma Fortney.
Big Al Fortney worked as Physical Therapist, Personal Trainer and Nutritionist. He was into health and fitness and broke many world records in power lifting. He was a respected body-builder. He was proudly sponsored by "Animal" for over ten years. Big Al had a big heart and loved animals, especially his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma; and grandparents Robert and Evelyn Clough.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorain (Marjie) Loyola-Fortney; his daughter, Kacie Jackson; his grandson, Konnor Hatley; father, Allen and stepmother Cindy; two sisters, Teresa and Candace Fortney.
A graveside service will take place Friday, June 28, 2019, 2:30 pm at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown (Corner of Rt. 10 and Mt. Olive Cemetery Rd.); Chaplain Gary Episcopoe, officiating.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 27, 2019