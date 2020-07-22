Robert 'Bob' Allen Green, 81
MARYDEL, Md. - Robert "Bob" Allen Green passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover.
Bob was born November 1, 1938 at Argo's Corner, Milford, Delaware to the late Charles Green and Mildred (Truax) Green.
Growing up on Slaughter Beach and at one point living in the Mispillion Lighthouse, he has always had a love and passion for nature.
Bob Graduated from Milford High School in 1957 and then served in the Delaware National Guard for six years. He got his 1st job with Richard Johnson Construction and eventually started his own construction company and worked as a carpenter for a total of 55 years,
Anyone who knew Bob, could tell you how passionate he was about his church, M.O.T. Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was involved with building, maintaining, worshipping and was a Deacon. His church was his second family. His family of God.
Bob loved nature but was most proud of his garden. He loved helping others. He was always willing to go above and beyond and was willing to make sacrifices to help others.
Bob is survived by his children, Charles Otis Green of Hartly, David Glenn Green of Louisville, Ky. and Doris Roxanne Dortch of Clarksville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Dylan, Timothy Robert, Travis, Darren, Makayla and Brooke.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions services will be private for family only.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to: National Institute of Aging (for Parkinson's disease Research) Or M.O.T. Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com