Robert 'Shane'

Appling, 39

EASTON, Md. - Robert Shane Appling (known as "Shane") went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home in Easton, Md., after a few years of serious illness.

Shane attended Victory Christian Academy and Caesar Rodney High School. As a young boy he participated in The Fellowship Youth Organization and traveled with his family to many states attending youth conventions and accompanied his parents on the mission field in Haiti. He was a part of the Victory Church Praise and Worship Ministry Team as a drummer for several years. Shane loved fishing and golfing. He was very competitive in all sports. He enjoyed listening to preaching and gospel music.

Shane was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Irene Zakrociemski Jackson; paternal grandmother, Mildred Hyer; his infant sister, Megan and his half-brother, Steven.

He is survived by his wife, Michele Appling; their son, Jaxon; his stepchildren, Mason, Brandon and Samantha; and his first born son, Hunter Blaine Appling, of Claremont, N.C.; his parents, Robert D. and Sandra E. Appling; and brother, Aaron Lee Appling of Dover, Del.; maternal grandfather, Layman L. Jackson of Millsboro Del.; his half-brother, Douglas and half-sister Terri.

He will be missed by his family and all that knew him.

The funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Speak Life Center, (formerly Victory Church) at 2736 Forrest Avenue, Dover, Del. Viewing from 1-2 p.m. with the service starting at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901.







