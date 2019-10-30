DOVER - Retired SFC Robert Carroll Scott died 25 Oct. 2019 at Delaware Hospice in Milford.
Robert was born 28 Jan 1941 in Dover, the son of the late Robert Boyles and Althea Scott-Lee and the oldest of four siblings.
On 25 Apr. 1973 he married Terry Ann Hursey of Richmond, Va. He graduated from William Henry High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1985 as a transportation specialist. During his time in the military he was an Airborne Ranger, Combat Infantry Instructor and Jungle Warfare Instructor. During his three year tour in Vietnam, he was taken as a POW and encaged until he escaped. He received many awards and metals to include, three Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam with five stars and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. After being honorably discharged, Robert worked at Delaware State University and Bennie Smith Limousine Services.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Terry, of Smyrna; sisters, Jean Thomas and Lois Martinez; sons, Anthony Scott (Olga) of Phoenix, Ariz. and Marlon Hughes of Dover; daughters, Denise Hughes and Rosetta Scott (Ebrihim); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans Assoc. at www.VVA.org or take a vet for coffee.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 30, 2019