SMYRNA - Robert Charles Waters (Charlie) passed on peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Charles was an accomplished musician and often played his guitar and harmonica while singing for family. Music was in his soul which was evident in the many evenings he spent watching country music shows on TV. You could also find him many Saturday nights at local country dances. He enjoyed the 34 years he worked at the A&P in Smyrna and his time spent farming. Charles was a witty, wonderful, and good-hearted man who loved his family very much.
Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Frances Marie Waters (Bailey); his daughter, Rosalie Waters Davis; his parents, Elwood and Mildred Waters; and his sister, Margaret Money.
He is survived by his children, Patricia Loescher and her husband Barry, James Waters and his wife Paula, and Lisa Davis and her husband George; two granddaughters, Leslie Loescher and Kristina Davis; three great-grandchildren, Josephine, Madeleine, and Theodore.
Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 12 p.m., visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Interment immediately following at the Townsend Cemetery.
Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 12, 2020