Darrell passed away on June 24, 2020 in Dover. He was born January 25, 1947, son of Bobby Algier and Ruth Hatfield. He was raised by his paternal grandparents Melvin and Elizabeth (Dennis) Algier of Greenwood.
Thumper, as he was fondly known by family, friends and co-workers graduated in 1965 from Greenwood High School in Greenwood, DE. After graduation, he was employed by DuPontâ€™s in Seaford and then joined the Army Reserves. He worked and retired from Local Union 782 Plumbers & Pipefitters, Seaford, DE. He was a very proud â€œUnion Manâ€�.
Darrell enjoyed cooking especially fried potatoes and creamed chip beef...it was the best. He liked watching TV, motorcycles and taking an occasional trip with his sister Bonnie. He also loved having lunch with his high school classmates at Rudyâ€™s.
In addition to his parents and grandparents he was preceded in death by his uncle, Buzzy Algier; aunt, Yvonne Algier; and cousin, Marlon Algier.
Mr. Algier is survived by his grandsons, Zane and Zeke Downing of Farmington; his beloved sister, Bonnie Cherylene Algier-Buzzuto (John) of Felton; sister, Susan Lynn Callaway (Gary) of Bridgeville; nieces, Roberta Jo-D Hall of Camden, Susan Larimore of Texas, Garan Callaway of Bridgeville; nephews, Shane Larimore of Greenwood and Cheyenne Algier of Felton; half-sister, Donna Turner of Harrington and Monica LeBlanc of Felton; and his cherished great-nieces, Ava Marie Algier and Giavanna Cherylene Hall whom he adored.
A viewing will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Frampton Funeral Home-Fleischauer Chapel, Greenwood, DE. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016 or American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com
Thumper, as he was fondly known by family, friends and co-workers graduated in 1965 from Greenwood High School in Greenwood, DE. After graduation, he was employed by DuPontâ€™s in Seaford and then joined the Army Reserves. He worked and retired from Local Union 782 Plumbers & Pipefitters, Seaford, DE. He was a very proud â€œUnion Manâ€�.
Darrell enjoyed cooking especially fried potatoes and creamed chip beef...it was the best. He liked watching TV, motorcycles and taking an occasional trip with his sister Bonnie. He also loved having lunch with his high school classmates at Rudyâ€™s.
In addition to his parents and grandparents he was preceded in death by his uncle, Buzzy Algier; aunt, Yvonne Algier; and cousin, Marlon Algier.
Mr. Algier is survived by his grandsons, Zane and Zeke Downing of Farmington; his beloved sister, Bonnie Cherylene Algier-Buzzuto (John) of Felton; sister, Susan Lynn Callaway (Gary) of Bridgeville; nieces, Roberta Jo-D Hall of Camden, Susan Larimore of Texas, Garan Callaway of Bridgeville; nephews, Shane Larimore of Greenwood and Cheyenne Algier of Felton; half-sister, Donna Turner of Harrington and Monica LeBlanc of Felton; and his cherished great-nieces, Ava Marie Algier and Giavanna Cherylene Hall whom he adored.
A viewing will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Frampton Funeral Home-Fleischauer Chapel, Greenwood, DE. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016 or American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 27, 2020.