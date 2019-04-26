Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calvary Assembly of God Church 1141 E Lebanon Rd Dover, DE 19901 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Calvary Church 1141 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10) Dover , DE View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Calvary Church 1141 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10) Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Dean Oxford (46) went home to be with the Lord. He had a troubled life, but also one marked with fun, good friends and an insatiable desire to succeed.

He is survived by his three children, Jordan Dean Oxford (of whom he was very proud), Jacob Johnson and Arin Martin; his mother, Cheryl Oxford; father, James Oxford, Sr. (Lynda); brother, James Oxford, Jr. (Kathy); niece and nephew, Kendall and Jay. He was very proud of them, and enjoyed watching her performances and his football and baseball games. He also leaves behind his best friends, Joe Bedford (Kathy) Ronnie Cockeran, and David Thomas and his children, Kylie and Owen, who called him Uncle Rob, and his beloved dog Bentley.

Rob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Hugo Oxford and Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Johnson; and his fiancé, Angelique Bowen.

Recently, he had to leave his apprenticeship of large construction pipe insulator because of ill health. He completed four out of five years. He was grateful for his boss and childhood friend, PJ Goel, who hired him into the program. Rob also framed houses for years, and even built his mom a screened in porch.

He was a lover of nature who enjoyed walks, gazing at the marshes, was drawn to the beach, and fished whenever possible. He was known to have a very kind heart and he never hesitated to help his friends with repair work etc…

Sports was a big part of his life from Popwarner and little league days, he thrived under the leadership of Ross Trader, Jack LeCompte and his dad. In high school, he was an outstanding athlete and loved playing under his dad, who was the head football coach of Dover High. He played defensive back with vigor and skill. His love of sports influenced why one of his favorite pastimes was watching basketball and football games especially the Steelers.

Rob was also fascinated with the "guts of big cities" like the work on the docks of Philadelphia and Baltimore, the steel mills of Pittsburgh and the ships that came in and out of their harbors. He would say that these places built the cities and kept them thriving. He admired the people who worked in these places, as part of the "true grit of society". Rob was always a deep thinker and intelligently analyzed things, historical events and places his mom remembers his talks with her as they viewed the history channel together.

His struggles with life are well known but he is admired for his loyalty, love of people and love of the lord. He will be missed. His family knows he is happy now and in Heaven Eternal Happiness Forever!

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Calvary Church, 1141 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made in Rob's name to the First State Animal Center and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.

