SMYRNA - Robert E. "Beanie" Larrimore passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Church Hill, Md. on Dec. 29, 1939, the son of the late James and Irma Larrimore.
He was a 1957 graduate of Centreville (MD) High School where he excelled on the varsity baseball team as a pitcher. He loved being on the Chester River as a young man: hunting, fishing, and crabbing. He was an excellent water skier as well.
He would light up a room when his grandsons would visit him. He loved them helping him with his computer skills. He played Texas Holdem every day and always could tell you who was winning all the races in the area for the sport of harness racing. He also cherished visits from his grandson's dog Rocket.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and very proud to serve in the 82nd Airborne Division with honorable discharge.
Robert was employed over 30 years at Dow Reichold Chemicals in Cheswold.
His wife of 54 years, Marlene Larrimore, passed in Sept. 2019. He was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Brown, who passed away in 2017; a brother, James Larrimore; and a sister, Ann Morris.
He is survived by a son, Curtis Larrimore, of Wyoming; three grandchildren, James and Ryan Larrimore, and Colton Brown; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be privately held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
If desired, memorial donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice Inc., 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews–Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 8, 2019