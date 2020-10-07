1/1
Robert E. Savarese
1938 - 2020
Robert E. Savarese, 82
MAGNOLIA - Robert E. Savarese passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Bob was born August 17, 1938 in New York City to the late, Robert & Edith (Bottini) Savarese.
A lithographer in the printing industry for over forty-five years, he produced work for customers such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Estee Lauder and Peter Max.
Bob was an accomplished captain with a love of sailing which he shared with family and friends for over thirty years, most recently on his 27 ½ foot motor sailor, Aerial.
A master storyteller, Bob regaled friends and family with his stories and jokes about the Bronx in the 50's and 60's. He was known as a master cook of Italian food, requested and remembered by friends (homemade ravioli, meatballs, linguine with clam sauce, and codfish stew).
Not only was he a consummate Frank Sinatra fan and lover of Doo Wop, but he also collected fine art prints, classical music CD's and glass figurines.
In his younger years, he was a competitive cyclist and a baseball player in the minor leagues.
He was a member of Holy Cross Church, The Sons of Italy Caesar Rodney Lodge, and the Tuesday Lunch Group.
A loving husband to Peggy, loving father to Wendy Genovese and Rory Savarese (deceased), brother to Carol Caffare, grandfather to Ariel Ellis and great grandfather to numerous great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, Friday, October 9, 2020, in The Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover, Del.; followed by burial in Holy Cross cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VFW or Delaware Hospice.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
The Church of the Holy Cross
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
