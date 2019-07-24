Milford - Robert VanVorst passed away peacefully into eternal rest on July 12, 2019. He was born August 2, 1932, to the late Corneilius and Cora VanVorst besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Costlow; sister, Doris Rust; and brothers, Corneilius, Burt, Willis, Nelson, and Leroy. Bob was a veteran of the Korean War (1952-1954). After his discharge, he went to work at Playtex and retired after 45 years.
Bob loved rabbit hunting and fishing, NASCAR racing, and going to Westside Restaurant with his co-workers and friends on Tuesday mornings. He and his wife also enjoyed taking trips with their best friends, Art and Jean Bradley, especially the trip to Israel and Egypt. More than anything, he loved his family and getting together for family times.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys; three children: daughter, Susan Doughty (Gene), sons, Bobby and Richard; grandchildren, Ronald Doughty (Amy), Rob Costlow (Amy), Laura, Kate, and Alison VanVorst; four great grandchildren, Michael and Alexis Doughty, and Brady and Hailey Costlow; sister, Norma Warner (Alvin); and brothers, Donald VanVorst and James VanVorst (Myra).
Memorial Services to be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963. Friends may call after 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Christian Center, 347 Calvary Road, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 24, 2019