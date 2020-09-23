1/1
Robert Elton Hutchinson
Robert Elton
Hutchinson, 87
Robert Elton Hutchinson passed away on September 20, 2020. He was born in LeRoy, New York.
He worked as a machinist for General Foods and moved to 1203 East Division Street, Dover, Del. in the mid-1960s. He joined Capitol Baptist Church in 1972. He was involved in many of the ministries of the church to the community over the years including driving the Sunday school bus, maintaining the building, singing in the choir, ushering, and taking a mission trip to Peru.
Mr. Hutchinson was preceded in death by his wife and friend, Doris Hutchinson; his son, Gary Hutchinson; & his grandson, Robert Hutchinson.
Mr. Hutchinson is survived by three sisters, Elizabeth Trim, Esther Fiege, and Emily Vandersteur; his son and his wife, Glen and Patty Hutchinson of Florida; his granddaughter, Grace Gasperini; and his great granddaughter, Mia Hutchinson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who enjoyed many a visit with him.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Capital Baptist Church Dover, Family and friends may call at the church one hour before the time of the service. Burial will be at Sharon Hill Memorial Park Dover.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh@aol.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
