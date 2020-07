Robert EugeneGustafson, 83FELTON - Robert Eugene Gustafson passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in his sons home in Camden.Robert was born December 19, 1936 in Houston, Del. to the late, Fred & Anna (Bradley) Gustafson. He served proudly in the United States Air Force Reserves for eight years.Robert had a wide ranging work career, beginning with General Foods, while continuing farming, driving a school bus for 12 years, owning a dump truck gravel hauling business, running a lawn & garden business, and owning a grocery store in Hartly; before settling in the Car Salesman Profession for 25 years, first for Ennis & Dekyne Ford, then Hammond Cadillac before ultimately retiring.In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracey (2014); and wife, Etta (2019).Robert is survived by two sons, Darryl Gustafson & wife, Betsy, of Camden and Kevin Gustafson & wife, Danyelle; grandchildren, Charlene (Teejay) Torsky, Blakely Gustafson, Brad Gustafson, Valerie (Dale) Greenly, Azure Gustafson & Gage Gustafson; and three great-grandchildren, Obi Torsky, Haily Greenly, and Camera Greenly.Graveside Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Mount Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, or St. Andrews Lutheran Church.Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com