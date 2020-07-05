Robert Eugene
Gustafson, 83
FELTON - Robert Eugene Gustafson passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in his sons home in Camden.
Robert was born December 19, 1936 in Houston, Del. to the late, Fred & Anna (Bradley) Gustafson. He served proudly in the United States Air Force Reserves for eight years.
Robert had a wide ranging work career, beginning with General Foods, while continuing farming, driving a school bus for 12 years, owning a dump truck gravel hauling business, running a lawn & garden business, and owning a grocery store in Hartly; before settling in the Car Salesman Profession for 25 years, first for Ennis & Dekyne Ford, then Hammond Cadillac before ultimately retiring.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracey (2014); and wife, Etta (2019).
Robert is survived by two sons, Darryl Gustafson & wife, Betsy, of Camden and Kevin Gustafson & wife, Danyelle; grandchildren, Charlene (Teejay) Torsky, Blakely Gustafson, Brad Gustafson, Valerie (Dale) Greenly, Azure Gustafson & Gage Gustafson; and three great-grandchildren, Obi Torsky, Haily Greenly, and Camera Greenly.
Graveside Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Mount Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, or St. Andrews Lutheran Church.
