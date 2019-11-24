Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Andrew's Lutheran Church 425 N. Dupont Hwy. Dover , DE View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Andrew's Lutheran Church 425 N. Dupont Hwy Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMDEN-WYOMING - Robert F. "Bob" Willard, after struggling with Dementia, Bob's brain has finally gone to rest. He passed away on Nov. 21, 2019.

He was born in Orange, Mass. on April 7, 1938 to the late Wales and Evelyn (Peterson) Willard.

He spent his early years in Orange and graduated from Orange High School in 1957. Following graduation he went to work for the Minute Tapioca Company. He married his High School sweetheart Arlene Davis and they have spent 61 years together. When it was announced that the Tapioca Co. would be moving to Dover, in June 1964 they packed up and moved south. They settled in Wyoming, Del.

While in the Delaware area he attended St. Andrew's Lutheran Church and served several years on the Church Council. He and Arlene raised their three children there and he spent a few years coaching Little League, serving as a Cub Scout Pack Master, playing golf and family camping. He dabbled a little in local politics and was elected to Wyoming Town Council and served one year as the town's Mayor.

He is pre-deceased by his parents; sister, Jane St. Lawrence; brother, Arlan Willard; and great granddaughter, Madelyn Kerpen. His survivors are his wife, Arlene; sons, John of Cortez, Colorado, James of Wyoming, Del.; daughter, Jody Starke (Ken) of Wyoming, Del.; granddaughters, Christie Bonniwell (Aaron), Shannon Kerpen (Eugene), Savannah Willard; and great grandsons, Chase and Wyatt Bonniwell.

Bob was cremated and half of his ashes will be returned to Orange to be buried with his family there. A graveside service will be held there at a future date.

Memorial Service Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church.

