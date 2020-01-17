Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Faucett. View Sign Service Information Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro 32013 Long Neck Road Millsboro , DE 19966 (302)-945-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

Long Neck - Robert Faucett of Massey's Landing, passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his wife and three children by his side. He was born on Oct. 29, 1956 and lived in Sussex County all his life.

Robert was the Vice-President of Massey's Landing Park in Long Neck, where he enjoyed many summers during his childhood and ultimately became a full time resident. In January 1978, he was hired as a spinning machine operator at DuPont in Seaford. With 27 years of service, he retired from shift work and took on a new career with the Sussex County Utility Engineering Department, serving as a County inspector for 14 years before retiring again on Jan. 5, 2018.

Robert loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always willing to lend a hand. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He enjoyed playing golf, being near the water, boating and fishing. He had a great sense of humor and was a master of corny 'dad jokes.' When asked what he would do after retiring, he said he was going to be a 'professional piddler' and he was very good at it. He especially enjoyed being involved with his grandchildren whether it was watching them play sports, play music, or just visiting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Linford P. Faucett.

Robert is survived by his devoted mom of 89 years, Ida Clifton Faucett of Long Neck; his loving wife of 29 years, Patricia G. Faucett; his three children, Robert Faucett Jr. and wife Kerri of Ocean View, Tara E. Shaub and husband Tim of Long Neck, and Ryan P. Faucett of Long Neck; his four siblings, Carol A. Faucett of Long Neck, Benjamin L. Faucett of Cibolo, Texas, Linford P. Faucett III and wife Ann of Millsboro, Connie F. Kapoor and husband Sandeep of Long Neck; five grandchildren, Adam C. Shaub, Elizabeth A. Shaub, Daniel G. Faucett, Madelyn K. Faucett, and Julia J. Shaub; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a plethora of friends.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Long Neck United Methodist Church, Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Delaware Technical & Community College or a in his remembrance.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting





Long Neck - Robert Faucett of Massey's Landing, passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his wife and three children by his side. He was born on Oct. 29, 1956 and lived in Sussex County all his life.Robert was the Vice-President of Massey's Landing Park in Long Neck, where he enjoyed many summers during his childhood and ultimately became a full time resident. In January 1978, he was hired as a spinning machine operator at DuPont in Seaford. With 27 years of service, he retired from shift work and took on a new career with the Sussex County Utility Engineering Department, serving as a County inspector for 14 years before retiring again on Jan. 5, 2018.Robert loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always willing to lend a hand. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He enjoyed playing golf, being near the water, boating and fishing. He had a great sense of humor and was a master of corny 'dad jokes.' When asked what he would do after retiring, he said he was going to be a 'professional piddler' and he was very good at it. He especially enjoyed being involved with his grandchildren whether it was watching them play sports, play music, or just visiting.He was preceded in death by his father, Linford P. Faucett.Robert is survived by his devoted mom of 89 years, Ida Clifton Faucett of Long Neck; his loving wife of 29 years, Patricia G. Faucett; his three children, Robert Faucett Jr. and wife Kerri of Ocean View, Tara E. Shaub and husband Tim of Long Neck, and Ryan P. Faucett of Long Neck; his four siblings, Carol A. Faucett of Long Neck, Benjamin L. Faucett of Cibolo, Texas, Linford P. Faucett III and wife Ann of Millsboro, Connie F. Kapoor and husband Sandeep of Long Neck; five grandchildren, Adam C. Shaub, Elizabeth A. Shaub, Daniel G. Faucett, Madelyn K. Faucett, and Julia J. Shaub; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a plethora of friends.A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Long Neck United Methodist Church, Millsboro.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Delaware Technical & Community College or a in his remembrance.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations