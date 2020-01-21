DOVER - Robert Foster, Ret. USAF MSgt passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Kent General hospital on Jan. 16, 2020. Born in Coaldale, Pa., to the late Clifford and Helen Foster of Lansford, Pa. on July 9, 1934.
He Graduated from Nesquehoning High School, joined the U.S. Air Force. During his service Robert received numerous commendations for meritorious service and is a Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars and retired in 1972.
He settled in Dover where he met and married his loving and dedicated wife of 39 years, Ana Julia "Julie".
After his career in the Air Force, Bob formalized his education and completed a bachelor's degree from Delaware State College in Business and earned a masters from Central Michigan University while building his second career where he was employed at the Delaware Energy Office and retired from the State of Delaware in 1997.
In his retirement he enjoyed watching sports. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He enjoyed cooking and gardening and cross-country traveling, observing and feeding his backyard squirrels and birds.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson, Michael Alexitch.
He leaves behind a loving family including his daughters, Valentina and husband Carl Andren, Tama Falk and partner Brett Eagle and their children, Alexander Falk, Bailey Eagle; his step-daughter in-law, Jean Alexitch and three grandsons Michael Alexitch III and wife Vickey of Landenberg, Pa., Brian Alexitch and wife Claire of Chatham, N.J. and Christopher Alexitch and wife Lindsey of Dover; his step-daughter, Jennifer Rachow and husband Scott of Columbia, Mo. and their children Heather Alexitch and husband Lonnie Thomas of Columbia, Mo., Samantha DeFere and husband John of Lewisville, N.C., and Zeke Rachow of Columbia, Mo.; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life's Gathering for family and friends will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 219 Vepco Boulevard, Camden on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 beginning at 4 p.m. Burial will be private.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation in Robert Foster's honor. https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/
Life's End Service by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 21, 2020