Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. Fry. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Robert G. Fry. The Alley Gang of Paradise Alley Road are extremely sad to announce their beloved Daddy and Pop-pop, Robert "Bobby" (Chicky) Fry passed away on March 2nd at Kent General Hospital.

Bobby, born March 17, 1932, was the youngest child of the late Cloid D. and Stella F. Fry.

He served four years in the USAF, followed by a short stint at Dupont's in Seaford. His career continued in the Civil Service at DAFB, where he worked from 1956-1989 as an aircraft mechanic on the various aircraft that were stationed there. Bobby worked his way up to being Shop Chief of the AR Shop, while working on his favorite aircraft, the C-5. Over the years, he became a mentor/father figure to many of his co-workers. Bobby was ornery and full of good-natured mischief. You couldn't help but be drawn in by his playful grin and humorous nature. Bobby loved the Orioles and the Ravens and was an avid Nascar fan. He was a fantastic Daddy and Pop-pop, always attending any event that his great-grandchildren were involved with. He leaves behind a large hole in the lives of his family and friends, who will miss him dearly.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Irene M. Fry; five brothers, one sister, and their spouses.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Helen Rose Todd and her husband Clifford; two loving granddaughters, Kimberly Pippin and her husband William, and Becky Dill and her husband Greg; three beloved great-grandchildren, Kailyn and Kelden Pippin and Luke Dill; and many special nieces and nephews.

An evening visitation will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12 noon at the funeral home, where friends may gather one hour earlier. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , Eastern Shore Division, 29580 Stillwood Drive, Delmar, MD 21875-2553, or to the , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 201, Newark, DE 19713.

Letters of condolence may be sent via





HARRINGTON - Robert G. Fry. The Alley Gang of Paradise Alley Road are extremely sad to announce their beloved Daddy and Pop-pop, Robert "Bobby" (Chicky) Fry passed away on March 2nd at Kent General Hospital.Bobby, born March 17, 1932, was the youngest child of the late Cloid D. and Stella F. Fry.He served four years in the USAF, followed by a short stint at Dupont's in Seaford. His career continued in the Civil Service at DAFB, where he worked from 1956-1989 as an aircraft mechanic on the various aircraft that were stationed there. Bobby worked his way up to being Shop Chief of the AR Shop, while working on his favorite aircraft, the C-5. Over the years, he became a mentor/father figure to many of his co-workers. Bobby was ornery and full of good-natured mischief. You couldn't help but be drawn in by his playful grin and humorous nature. Bobby loved the Orioles and the Ravens and was an avid Nascar fan. He was a fantastic Daddy and Pop-pop, always attending any event that his great-grandchildren were involved with. He leaves behind a large hole in the lives of his family and friends, who will miss him dearly.In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Irene M. Fry; five brothers, one sister, and their spouses.Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Helen Rose Todd and her husband Clifford; two loving granddaughters, Kimberly Pippin and her husband William, and Becky Dill and her husband Greg; three beloved great-grandchildren, Kailyn and Kelden Pippin and Luke Dill; and many special nieces and nephews.An evening visitation will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12 noon at the funeral home, where friends may gather one hour earlier. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , Eastern Shore Division, 29580 Stillwood Drive, Delmar, MD 21875-2553, or to the , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 201, Newark, DE 19713.Letters of condolence may be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.