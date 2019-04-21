Camden-Wyoming - Robert Glanden passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born May 31, 1940, to the late, Harry and Priscilla (Ford) Glanden. He served proudly in the United States Army, and spent a career as an electrical lineman for the City of Dover, and Civil Service on Dover Air Force Base for many years before retiring. In his free time, Robert enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Evamay (Hamilton) Glanden; daughters, Tammy Metz and husband, Richard, of Dover and Donna Gonce and husband, Derek, of Hartly; two granddaughters, Paige Metz and Adrianna Gonce; two grandsons, Brett Malo, of New Jersey and Richard Metz and fiancée, Jenna, of Smyrna; and a great-grandson, Nylan Metz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 21, 2019