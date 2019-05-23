HARRINGTON - Robert H. "Bob" Lord passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in Harrington, the son of the late William and Pauline Lord. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany during WWII. Following the war, he went to work at Playtex in Dover, working for 40 years before retiring. He enjoyed working in his garden, attending church services at Pilgrim Chapel and in his younger years, rabbit hunting with his son Elwood. Bob loved taking bus trips to Lancaster, Pa. with his wife Doris on Dawson Bus Tours to see the shows.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Frances Lord; two brothers, William Lord and John Lord; three sisters, Jane Carpenter, Evelyn Layton, and Ann Jump; and a stepson, Howard Krouse, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Doris; one son, Elwood Lord and his wife Beverly; two grandsons, Graham Wetherbee and Emmitt Wetherbee; three sisters, Mary Pitlick, Laura Betts and Audrey Zeitler; two step daughters, Karen Watkins and JoAnn Navarro; two stepsons, David Krouse and Mark Krouse; two step grandsons, Jason Swafford and Joseph Watkins; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Pilgrim Chapel, 4792 Milford – Harrington Highway, Harrington where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 23, 2019