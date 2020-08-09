1/
Robert "Bob" Hurd Jr.
Robert 'Bob' Hurd, Jr., 80
MILFORD - Robert "Bob" Hurd, Jr. passed away at Bayhealth – Kent General, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was the son of E. Elizabeth and Robert Hurd, Sr.
Bob was a machine operator for Steiner Company in Milford for many years.
Bob's number one passion was his three guitars. He was quick to offer to teach anyone who was willing to learn how to play. Bob enjoyed fishing, breakfast at the Milford Senior Center, coffee at Hardee's with his brother in law Pete Shrock, and was well know at Hall's Restaurant. Always willing to help others, Bob was a kind and friendly man. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents; Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Hurd; sisters, Sandy Williams, Loretta Muller, and Mary Beth Hurd; and brother, Marshall P. "Fred" Hurd.
Bob is survived by his brothers, Lonny (Vivian) Hurd, Joey (Lynn) Hurd, Bryan (Traci) Hurd; sisters, Beverly (Tony) Lindale, and Elaine Hurd; step children, Tarri (Dave) Clairmont, Gerry (Audrey) Bodine, Charles (Sabine) Bodine, Jr., Connie (Bruce) Bennett, David (Natalie) Bodine and their families; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will take place at the Milford Community Cemetery, Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, Del. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place at Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Harrington, DE 19952 from 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 9, 2020.
