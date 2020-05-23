HARRINGTON â€" Robert J. â€œBobâ€� Shultie passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home.
Bob was born in Harrington, the son of the late Elwood and Marie (Spiering) Shultie. He was a graduate of Harrington High School class of 1951. Following graduation, Bob went to work at the Seaford Dupont Nylon Plant for a few years, then continued his career working as an Administrative Assistant with Prentice Hall for several years before retiring. After retirement, Bob enjoyed working as a greeter at Walmart in Milford. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Harrington, Harrington Moose Lodge # 534, Harrington High School Alumni Association, Harrington Senior Center and Frederica Senior Center. Bob loved gospel music, enjoyed doing puzzles, pulling weeds and gardening.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, James E. â€œSonnyâ€� Shultie; and two sisters, Doris S. Roberts and Ruth E. Shultie.
He is survived by his sister, Deanne S. Ryan; his brother, Richard A. Shultie; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
We very much want to honor Bobâ€™s life and together share our appreciation of his contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Bobâ€™s family and friends, services and burial in Hollywood Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 63 Commerce Street, Harrington, DE 19952.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 23, 2020.